WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

President Trump responded to reports that North Korea could do a missile test as a “Christmas gift” to the United States, saying he will “handle” whatever it turns out to be.

“We’ll find out what the surprise is, and we’ll deal with it very successfully,” Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. “Let’s see what happens. Everybody’s got surprises for me. I handle it as it comes along. Maybe it’s a nice present. Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase instead of a missile test.”

North Korea said it would give America a “Christmas gift,” which some believe is a new long-range missile test, unless the U.S. met certain demands. The threat was seen as an attempt by the country to get the U.S. to provide sanctions relief.

Trump said this month that Kim Jong Un is “too smart and has far too much to lose” to have any hostile acts against the U.S.