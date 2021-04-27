Fox News:

A New York City police detective was assaulted by someone from behind Monday while processing a burglary scene, authorities told Fox News.

The crime scene detective was in Queens working a burglary that occurred hours earlier when a man appeared to come from behind and hit him with a long object on the head, according to video footage of the incident posted to social media.

The detective took a knee on the sidewalk and the suspect fled. He sustained minor injuries and the suspect was chased by nearby officers.

The New York Police Department told Fox News someone was arrested and charged with assault on a police officer, in addition to other criminal counts.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

Welcome to NYC!



Even as our Detectives investigate crimes they’re attacked by emboldened criminals, who have quickly realized there are no consequences for law breakers in our city.



The DEA is calling for this violence to be fully prosecuted as we look to file civil charges. pic.twitter.com/3FuiBEEcE1 — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) April 26, 2021

More at Fox News