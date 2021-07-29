Alpha News Minnesota:

Police investigating alleged beheading in Shakopee (a suburb of Minneapolis)

A person was allegedly beheaded in Shakopee, a Minneapolis suburb, on Wednesday afternoon, video and pictures from the scene seem to confirm.

Alpha News reviewed the videos and pictures but has decided not to publish them due to their extremely graphic nature.

CrimeWatch Minneapolis states: “If our info about the suspect is correct, he was scheduled to appear in court today on another felony charge from last fall. He had been out on bail despite the fact that he was ordered to have a mental illness evaluation.”

The victim and suspect were in “some type of relationship,” sources told Fox 9. The murder took place in broad daylight, shortly before 3 p.m., near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Spencer Street.

Alpha News obtained a video allegedly recorded at this same cross street, which shows a man pulling a body from the passenger door of a vehicle before picking up a severed head and dropping it on the ground.

This footage was originally posted to Snapchat with a caption that identifies it as being recorded on 4th Avenue in Shakopee. It also shows a grey Chrysler 300 — the same make and model of car that police were seen investigating in aerial images captured by a news helicopter following the incident.

