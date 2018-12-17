NPR:

Harvey Weinstein’s arrest in May marked a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement. Weinstein was charged with sexually assaulting three women after dozens of women came forward to accuse the movie mogul of rape and sexual misconduct.

But six months after his dramatic arrest, the criminal case against Weinstein hasn’t turned out to be the slam dunk that many people expected.

One of the assault charges against Weinstein has been dropped. And the rest of the case may be in jeopardy, too. Police and prosecutors are blaming each other for undermining the case. And his defense lawyers are using that finger-pointing to their advantage.

Weinstein has always denied sexually assaulting anyone; he says the encounters were consensual. And this week, his lawyers will be in court trying to get the entire criminal case against him thrown out.

Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to police in Lower Manhattan in May.

It was a chaotic scene. News helicopters hovered overhead while photographers and cameramen jostled for position outside the station house in Tribeca. Weinstein arrived in an SUV and a detective led him inside.