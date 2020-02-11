PAGESIX.COM

One of Harvey Weinstein’s rape accusers called the disgraced movie mogul her “spiritual soulmate” — and said she had the “best orgasm’’ with him, a former pal testified in Manhattan court Monday. Talita “Coco” Maia, a Brazilian actress and ex-friend of alleged victim Jessica Mann, was asked on the stand what Mann revealed about her affair with Weinstein, which the accuser has acknowledged was partly consensual. “Did [Mann] ever have a conversation with you regarding Harvey, about her interactions with him being the best orgasm she has ever had?’’ Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno asked Maia. The defense witness replied, “She did volunteer that information at some point.’’

READ MORE AT PAGESIX.COM