WEF: EU Chief Von Der Leyen Demands Censorship of ‘Industrial Scale Disinformation’ at Davos

At the opening of the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for increased cooperation between governments and private businesses to enact tech censorship in the face of “industrial scale disinformation”.

Following in the example of WEF Chairman Klaus Schwab’s ‘Global Risk Report’, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen used her address in Davos on Tuesday to highlight the supposed risks of allowing the free flow of information in light of the alleged threat of “disinformation and disinformation”.

“These risks are serious because they limit our ability to tackle the big global challenges we are facing: changes in our climate – and our geopolitical climate; shifts in our demography and in our technology; spiralling regional conflicts and intensified geopolitical competition and their impacts on supply chains,” she said.

The EU chief therefore called for governments and private firms to form a “new connective tissue” to “deliver the solutions we need, to fight threats like climate change or industrial-scale disinformation.”

Mrs von der Leyen said that the need to combat disinformation is “more important than ever” given that 2024 will be the largest election year in the history of the world, with 41 per cent of the global population, an estimated 3.2 billion people — including more than 450 million in the EU — set to head to the polls this year.

READ MORE