A video from last month’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions highlights the dystopian world being openly created by the unelected authoritarians running the globe.

WEF agent openly telling you the coming digital cashless society will be regulated and those determined "less desirable" will be locked out



Tolani Senior Professor of Trade Policy at Cornell University Eswar Prasad spoke at the gathering, bluntly stating the “benefits of digital money” include the “programmability” of citizens.

For example, the government could control what products citizens are allowed to purchase with digital currencies.

Prasad said, “The government decides that units of central bank money can be used to purchase some things but not other things that it deems less desirable like say, ammunition or drugs or pornography or things of the sort.”