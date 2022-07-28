The World Economic Forum (WEF) is calling for an end to private car ownership. A recently published paper calls for an end to “wasteful” private vehicle ownership in favor of public transportation and communal cars.

“The average car or van in England is driven just 4% of the time,” the WEF paper states. It then calls on car owners to sell their vehicle because, “Car sharing platforms such as Getaround and BlueSG have already seized that opportunity to offer vehicles where you pay per hour used.”

Ending private car ownership is essential to addressing climate change, the WEF argues. The forum goes on to advocate for the same principles to be applied to city and home designs as well.

“A design process that focuses on fulfilling the underlying need instead of designing for product purchasing is fundamental to this transition,” the WEF wrote. “This is the mindset needed to redesign cities to reduce private vehicles and other usages.”

A number of European nations and U.S. states have already passed legislation that will ban the sale of non-electric cars as soon as 2030. Washington, New York and California have already passed such measures while a growing number of EU member states have done the same.

