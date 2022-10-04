New British PM Elizabeth Truss has been touted by many including the mainstream media as a “far-right” politicianwith wide appeal to British conservatives.

This is fast becoming a prerequisite ideological position to take in Europe as the open border/socialist policies of leftist political leaders are leaving the EU in economic ruins and as they approach an energy based catastrophe not seen since WWII.

Boris Johnson revealed himself to be nowhere near as conservative as many initially believed with his support of draconian covid mandates, stopping just short of enforcing vaccine passports but still requiring proof of vaccination for major venues. All this while holding lavish parties at his official residence during the lockdowns he helped enforce. Adding to the problem were Johnson’s tax increases in the midst of an inflationary crisis, which led to widespread public discontent and his eventual resignation.

When Truss became a potential candidate to replace Johnson some in the alternative media warned that her ongoing associations with the World Economic Forum and attendance at Davos events might be a red flag of another political pretender playing at being conservative while actually serving the interests of globalist institutions. This was, of course, called conspiracy theory by “fact checkers” in the MSM.

