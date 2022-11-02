Transhumanist author and top advisor to Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum Yuval Noah Harari is making his rounds on late-night comedy shows to promote his latest book, this one aimed at children.

The book, “Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: How Humans Took Over the World,” is described as an “illustrated book for middle-grade readers” that teaches how humans came to be the most dominant creatures on the planet.

In reality, the book teaches children religions are made-up stories and indoctrinates them with globalist talking points about economic and social issues.

