Wedding guest missing after possible shark attack near California Bay Area

A swimmer is missing near California’s Bay Area after he was attacked by a shark while traveling for a wedding celebration, authorities and witnesses said.The swimmer, a 52-year-old man, was reportedly pulled underwater after being attacked by a shark near a remote area called Wildcat Beach at the southern end of Point Reyes National Park at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

While the rescue mission continues on the ground, the search within the frigid waters for the missing man was called off on Monday by Coast Guard officials, the National Park Services said.The man had been part of a large group celebrating a wedding and was backpacking with a group of the event’s guests when the attack allegedly occurred, witnesses told The San Francisco Standard.“My son came up to me, and he said he heard some screaming,” Samantha Edell told the outlet.Wildcat Beach at the southern end of Point Reyes National Park

READ MORE