The 80 year old billionaire wed his 30 year old boyfriend Donovan Michaels in Beverly Hills, they say. Two couples attended the small ceremony which was held in the shroud of secrecy.

Geffen, a media mogul, is said to be worth $7.7 billion. He’s used much of his wealth in enormous acts of philanthropy, endowing museums, arts centers, and hospitals.

In the past Geffen was famously linked with Cher. But in more recent years he’s had a string of boyfriends. And now he’s tied the knot. Joni Mitchell sang that Geffen was a “free man in Paris” once. No more!

