Two runway excursions happened over the weekend, A Cessna Citation X left the runway when landing on Saturday and a Falcon 900 went off the runway on Sunday. The two incidents occurred on opposite sides of the country and fortunately, no injuries were reported in either excursion.

On April 1 at the Monmouth Executive Airport (BLM) in Belmar, NJ a Cessna 7509 Citation X (N85AV) went off to the left of the runway during an attempted landing and came to a stop on a nearby taxiway. The plane had departed from the Nashville International Airport (BNA) and was occupied by a pilot and copilot, according to the Wall Township Police. Both pilots were able to get out of the plane and were reportedly unharmed.

A severe thunderstorm hit the area and there was a tornado warning in effect, as well as confirmed tornado sightings and high winds, which could have been a factor in the incident. Wall Township Police reported that Wall Fire District two and Monmouth County Hazmat were at the scene and isolated the fuel from the aircraft to secure it until the morning. Emergency crews returned the next morning to remove the plane and debris from the area, as well as mitigate any spilled fuel.

