While there’s no denying that wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, now dentists and doctors reveal a stinky and serious side effect to the practice. It’s been dubbed “mask mouth” and refers to new oral hygiene issue leading to bad breath, tooth decay and receding gums caused by the constant usage of facial coverings.

“We’re seeing inflammation in people’s gums that have been healthy forever, and cavities in people who have never had them before,” Dr. Rob Ramondi, co-founder of Manhattan Dental, told the New York Post. “About 50% of our patients have been impacted by this, so we decided to name it ‘mask mouth’— after ‘meth mouth,’”

Methamphetamine addicts often neglect their dental hygiene and land up with cracked and stained teeth and teeth grinding prompting dentists to coin the term “meth mouth.”

