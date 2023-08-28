Weaponized Collusion? Jack Smith’s Team Huddled With Biden White House Before Trump Indictment

While President Biden has repeatedly claimed that the Justice Department has full autonomy and isn’t ‘weaponized’ against political opponents, a new report by the NY Post suggests otherwise.

Just weeks before Special Counsel Jack Smith brought charges against Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, one of his top aides met with the White House counsel’s office, raising serious concerns about coordinated legal efforts against Biden’s top political opponent going into the 2024 election. According to the report, Jay Bratt, one of Smith’s minions since November 2022, took a meeting with the White House on March 31 of this year with deputy chief of staff for the WH counsel’s office, Caroline Saba. The two were joined in the 10am meeting by FBI agent Danielle Ray. Nine weeks later, Trump was indicted by Smith’s office. The 63-year-old Bratt also met with Saba at the White House in November 2021, when Trump’s legal team was in discussions with the National Archives over the return of presidential records from his Mar-a-Lago estate prior to a formal investigation.

