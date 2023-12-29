Wealthy Massachusetts couple and their 18-year-old daughter are found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ in $6.7 million mansion in affluent town

A married couple and their daughter were found dead at their luxury mansion in Massachusetts in what police are describing as ‘a deadly incident of domestic violence’.

The family of three was discovered dead at their $6.7 million, 27-room home in Dover on Thursday night after police received a 911 call from a family member who went to check on them just before 7:30 pm.

Once there, he discovered one of the family members dead. Police later found the two other bodies. A firearm was also found at the scene.

They were identified by Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey on Friday morning as Teena Kamal, 54, her husband Rakesh, 57, and daughter Ariana, 18, who attended Middlebury College. She was a recent graduate from the prestigious $40,000-a-year Milton Academy.

Morrissey said that a gun was found on the property near the husband, and that all three family members were found dead.

Wilson’s Way is a private road in Dover, about 19 miles from Boston. With a population of about 6,000 people and median income of $250,000, it’s considered the wealthiest town in the state.

