Wealthy residents whose homes block an exclusive beach in Malibu have been ordered to spend millions and construct public access and a parking lot ending a decades-long battle.

Following a 40-year effort, the California Coastal Commission and California State Coastal Conservancy collaborated to open access to Escondido Beach.

Last week, the commission approved an agreement with former movie mogul Frank Mancuso and the heirs of defunct Bally Total Fitness founder Don Wildman, who died in 2018, to rectify the violations that prevented people from accessing the exclusive beach along the Pacific Coast Highway.

Mancuso is to remove a driveway and pay a $600,000 fine, while the Wildmans will build a path to the beach, parking lot and other adjustments at an estimated $3 million.

