THE SMOKING GUN:

Among the multitude of grotesqueries found in criminal charges detailing a nationwide college admissions scandal is the alleged behavior of Elisabeth Meyer Kimmel, a wealthy media executive who lives on a sprawling La Jolla, California estate.

The 54-year-old Kimmel heads Midwest Television, a firm she inherited from her late father. Kimmel, who appears to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars, last year sold TV and radio stations in San Diego for $325 million. The media executive and her husband Gregory are board members of a family charitable foundation with $27 million in assets.

According to a U.S. District Court complaint, Kimmel illegally schemed to get her daughter and son admitted to Georgetown and USC, respectively. In both instances, federal prosecutors allege, Kimmel conspired with others to grease acceptance to the schools by falsely portraying her children as Division I athletic recruits.

As part of the scheme, Kimmel used her family’s charitable foundation to pay more than $500,000 in bribes, prosecutors charge.

Kimmel and her husband are pictured above flanking their son Thomas at his June 2018 high school graduation.

With the help of intermediaries and a corrupt Georgetown coach, Kimmel conspired to “use bribery” to facilitate her daughter’s admission to the Washington, D.C. school. Kimmel and her cohorts falsely portrayed her daughter as a “ranked player” and a “purported tennis recruit,” investigators allege.

In return for her daughter’s admittance to Georgetown, Kimmel paid $275,000. The money came from her family’s charitable foundation. The Georgetown tennis coach, prosecutors allege, eventually received a total of $244,000 in bribe payments.