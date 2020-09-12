Wealthy BLM protester’s notes reveal plan to occupy luxury NYC apartments

They can start with her place!

The wealthy young woman accused of rioting in Lower Manhattan cooked up plans to take over luxury apartments abandoned by “white flight” — and defend them by tossing bricks off rooftops, The Post has learned.

Clara Kraebber, whose parents own a $1.8 million co-op with river views on the Upper East Side, detailed her desire to build a “BLM [Black Lives matter] focused” network for “wealth re-distribution” in notes seized following her arrest last week, law enforcement sources said.

Read more at New York Post

Buy on Amazon!


You may like these posts