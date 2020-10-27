Trending Politics:

Democrats exploded in rage after the Monday night confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and are vowing revenge.

With their formidable smear machine mostly shut down out of fear of alienating swing voters this close to an election, Barrett’s journey to the nation’s highest court was smooth sailing compared to the hell visited upon Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Unable to destroy Barrett’s character or flood Washington D.C. with armies of screaming activists which would have been terrible optics, all that Dems could do was conduct an all-night whining session in the Senate and then sit back and take it.

Now they are looking for payback, smug and cocksure that Joe Biden will “win” the election, top Democrats are calling for court-packing and the dismantling of the Judiciary Branch as a neutral arbiter of laws.

One who was spitting nails was Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, an arrogant woman who will soon be president once lunchbucket Joe has been shuffled off to the basement for good.

Kamala Harris tweets "We won't forget this" after Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. https://t.co/SfknGRaqp5 pic.twitter.com/ffpqb7snEt — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2020

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris admonished Senate Republicans for confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday, vowing that Democrats “won’t forget” a move they have described as a power grab.

“Today Republicans denied the will of the American people by confirming a Supreme Court justice through an illegitimate process — all in their effort to gut the Affordable Care Act and strip health care from millions with pre-existing conditions,” Harris said Monday minutes after Barrett was officially confirmed to the court. “We won’t forget this.”

