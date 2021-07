Ezra Levant on twitter:

Big sis, the New Zealand Prime Minister, shows her true communist colors in announcing that she and ‘The Ministry of Health’ are now the single source of truth about covid-19.

She also advocates censoring news coming out of Australia on lockdown protests because it “adds to the anxiety that people feel.”

“We will continue to provide everything you need to know.”

“We will continue to be your single source of truth… Unless you hear it from us, it is not the truth.” pic.twitter.com/A1UgTtiBJD — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 15, 2021

