‘Black people won this election,’ Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors says

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors requested a meeting with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in a letter sent on November 7

The letter congratulates the two on their historic win and says ‘Black people won this election’ thanks to grassroot efforts to get people out to vote

‘We want something for our vote,’ the letter stated

BLM leaders requested to have a meeting to discuss the movement’s agenda and expectations for the next administration

They also requested to be engaged in Biden’s transition team

Black Lives Matter leaders have requested a meeting President and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, saying ‘we want something for our vote’.

Co-founder Patrisse Cullors asked for a meeting to discuss the movement’s agenda and expectations for the next administration. The group also asked to be actively engaged in Biden’s transition team’s planning and policy work.

In the letter dated November 7 Cullors wrote: ‘Without the resounding support of Black people, we would be saddled with a very different electoral outcome. In short, Black people won this election.’

‘Alongside Black-led organizations around the nation, Black Lives Matter invested heavily in this election. “Vote and Organize” became our motto, and our electoral justice efforts reached more than 60million voters,’ the letter added.

‘We want something for our vote.’

The 2020 presidential election made history in electing the first Black and Asian-American Vice President. The Biden administration faces major calls for reform and racial justice after a summer of protests decrying police brutality and systemic racism. Biden hasn’t backed the defunding the police movement completely but is seeking to pass police reform legislation including a nationwide ban on chokeholds.

However, in his campaign he has promised to create an economic plan to provide housing, education and financial support to black and Latino communities who have been disproportionately hard hit by the pandemic. Furthermore, during his victory speech Biden said: ‘The African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours.’

On the official Biden-Harris transition website racial equity is listed as one of its four priorities.

The letter demands that the group be heard and the agenda be prioritized saying: ‘We also know that [Trump’s] political exit does not ensure an end to the intolerable conditions faced by Black people in America.’ The organization’s leaders called out Biden and Harris for addressing systemic racism in their election campaigns noting how both expressed regret regarding their records on issues that impact black people.

‘The best way to ensure that you remedy past missteps and work towards a more just future for Black people – and by extension all people – is to take your direction from Black grassroots organizers that have been engaged in this work for decades.’

The letter ends with the statement: ‘We look forward to meeting with you at your convenience to begin the immediate work of Black liberation…Again, congratulations on your win. Let’s get to work!’

A spokesperson for Cullors said they have not heard back from the Biden-Harris transition team.

