Ukraine started the counteroffensive too late because it was waiting for weapons, and even now is waiting on deliveries that could be aiding the progress of fighting, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“We waited too long”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said when asked to reflect on the progress of the much-vaunted but pretty rapidly bogged-down Spring Counteroffensive against the Russian occupation as Summer rapidly gives way to Autumn. Indeed, on the amount of time left to Kyiv forces, U.S. General Milley reflected at the weekend that just a month or so remained of “fighting weather” this year.

Speaking to CNN‘s Fareed Zakaria, President Zelensky said there was no “happy ending” for Ukraine, saying the was was not like a Hollywood movie that would be over quickly, and the best outcome for the West in helping the nation turn back the Russian occupation is that it would dissuade Moscow from trying to invade anywhere else.

While asserting he was “thankful” to his Western partners for the weapons they donated, nevertheless President Zelensky appeared to pretty clearly blame those same nations for not rushing weapons to him fast enough, because the delay gave Russia time to dig in and plant deep minefields around their positions. He said: “[we were waiting] for the weapons… We waited too long, it’s through.

