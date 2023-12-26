We sold everything to live on cruise ships for the rest of our lives — it’s cheaper than living on land

This couple is cruising through life.

John and Melody Hennessee sold their Florida home, their business, and most of their belongings in 2020 to travel the world.

And now, they’re looking to stay on the high seas for the long term.

The couple initially decided to explore the United States in a motor home but eventually got tired of driving around.

But the Hennessees weren’t ready to settle back down.

The pair usually dock at their destination and explore for three to five days at a time, and insist traveling the world by sea is both frugal and fun.

“We are certain cruising is cheaper,” John said.

