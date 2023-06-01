Democrats openly boasted on social media Wednesday night about bamboozling House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and fiscally squishy Republicans to support a spending plan that provides token cuts, while delivering the Biden administration a sky-high debt ceiling for the rest of his term.

"To my [Republican] colleagues on this side of the aisle … My beef is that you cut a deal that shouldn't have been cut."



🔥SOUND ON: pic.twitter.com/qETdeKuySo — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 31, 2023

The U.S. House with its alleged GOP majority passed the so-called Fiscal Responsibility Act that raises the debt ceiling at least $4 trillion, retains the bulk of new IRS compliance agents sought by Democrats and claws back a meager spoonful of a bloated $4 trillion in excess COVID-19 funds.

The bill passed the House by a 314-117 vote, with a group of 71 fiscally conservative Republicans opposed for its prolific spending, along with 46 Democrats who thought it didn’t spend enough to satisfy their wants but were assured it would pass without their support and that they’d eventually get what they demanded.

“I wonder how many of the Democratic ‘no’ votes were cast by people who were told by Democratic leaders to vote against the bill—so as not to signal too much to their Republicans colleagues that they’ve been played,” wrote Rep. Mike Lee, R-Utah. The signals were loud and clear, nonetheless.

“Now we are allowed to say it: we rolled them” crowed Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., after the bill passed.

Democrats weren’t the only ones who agreed that the bill, as approved by a House with a GOP majority, played into the hands of the Biden administration and its far-leftist agenda.

READ MORE