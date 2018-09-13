MONEYISH:

So much for Netflix and children.

We may spend twice as much time binging-watching Netflix as we do bonding with family, according to a new analysis from the Streaming Observer.

The independent news site, which covers streaming video and entertainment, was curious about how the time we spend streaming Netflix every day compared to other activities, such as spending time with family, socializing with friends and exercising. Netflix reports that its 117.58 million subscribers watch 140 million hours of content on average per day, so Streaming Observer editor-in-chief Chris Brantner divided the number of hours by the number of subscribers to find that the average user spends 1 hour and 11 minutes (or 71 minutes) each day watching Netflix.

And considering these two recent studies have suggested families only spend anywhere from 34 minutes to 37 minutes of quality, undistracted time (when they feel they “actually bond together and catch up without gadgets,” per the first report), Brantner averaged the time that families hang out together to 35.5 minutes per day.

“That means the typical subscriber spends about half as much quality time with their family as they do with Netflix,” he wrote. And he also drew upon the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics’ American Time Use Survey to find we spend almost the same amount of time each day watching Netflix as we do exercising (17.4 minutes), reading (16.8 minutes) and socializing with friends (39 minutes) combined. And considering the largest streaming site is estimated to be spending $12 billion to $13 billion on content this year, and has been signing partnerships with the Obamas and Shonda Rhimes, it’s hard to resist tuning in.