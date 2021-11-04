DailyMail

Shell-shocked Democrats were reassessing what went wrong after losing the Virginia governor’s race

Lawmakers pointed to the failure to pass Biden’s domestic agenda and progressives issued stark messages

Ilhan Omar retweeted a comment by Twitter user Secular Talk that said: ‘Can’t wait for the left to be blamed for a not at all left democrat losing a D+10 state.’ She added a face-smacking emoji

The far-left Battle Barn Collective called the Virginia result a ‘shellacking’ that should ‘wake up’ the Dems

Progressive said McAuliffe’s campaign ‘had no rebuttal to Republican race-baiting bull****’

Youngkin beat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, while New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was clinging to narrow lead

Progressive Democrats led by Ilhan Omar suggested the party needs to go even further to the left and didn’t do enough to combat the Republican’s ‘race-baiting bulls***’ as warring factions played the blame game for Terry McAuliffe’s crushing defeat in Virginia and a close race in New Jersey on Tuesday night. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Ohio) said he hoped his colleagues would treat the dismal showing like the ‘Ghost of Christmas Future’ and moderates called for an end to in-fighting with Biden’s agenda still stalled and his approval ratings plummeting. Even the mainstream media was damning of the results and the fallout with CNN saying Biden returned from Europe to a ‘political nightmare’, The New York Times suggesting the president’s falling approval rating ‘heavily shaped’ the dismal showing, and The Washington Post said it confirmed the collapse of the coalition that propelled the Democrats to victory over Donald Trump in 2020. ‘The menacing thunder couldn’t get much louder for Democrats,’ Lisa Lerer of The NY Times wrote. ‘The Republican resurgence on Tuesday in Virginia — a state that President Biden won by 10 percentage points last year — and surprising strength in solidly blue New Jersey offer a vivid warning of the storm clouds gathering as Democrats look warily to the horizon.’ The Democrat’s left flank blamed the loss on the establishment Gov. Terry McAuliffe – in a race where Youngkin hammered the Democrats on Critical Race Theory, parental control of the school curriculum and made huge gains on Donald Trump with white women and the suburbs while holding his base. ‘Squad’ member Omar (D-Minn) let it be known she believes the party’s establishment wing is to blame in Virginia, on a night when voters in her Minneapolis constituency rejected a proposal to replace the cops with a public safety department. She retweeted a comment by Twitter user Secular Talk that said ‘Can’t wait for the left to be blamed for a not at all left democrat losing a D+10 state.’ She added a face-smacking emoji.

