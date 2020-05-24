Gateway Pundit:

The CDC admitted this week that the mortality ratio for the COVID-19 virus is simlar to the mortality rate of 1957-1958 flu pandemic, and yet NO LOCKDOWNS in 1957-58.

As tweeted by Andrew Bostom, Academic MD & author of The Legacy of Jihad, The Legacy of Islamic Antisemitism, Sharia Versus Freedom:

The CDC concedes infection fatality ratio (IFR of) “Covid19/Wuhan flu” is = 0.27% … virtually identical to 1957-58 pandemic H2N2 flu in U.S. which was 0.26%. But no lockdowns in 1957-58.

Because U.S. did not “lockdown” in 1957-8, as noted by great epidemiologist D.A. Henderson, the H2N2 pandemic “did not appear to have a significant impact on the U.S. economy”

