“We Hope They Die”: Black Lives Matter Block ER Entrance After Officers Shot

FrontPageMag:

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were ambushed and shot in Compton. One is the mother of a 6-year-old boy.

Black Lives Matter activists responded in typical fashion by holding a protest at the ER entrance to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, blocking it and chanting, “We hope they die.”

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the official LA County Sheriff’s account tweeted.

Read more at FrontPageMag

Buy on Amazon!


You may like these posts