FrontPageMag:

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were ambushed and shot in Compton. One is the mother of a 6-year-old boy.

Black Lives Matter activists responded in typical fashion by holding a protest at the ER entrance to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, blocking it and chanting, “We hope they die.”

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the official LA County Sheriff’s account tweeted.

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Read more at FrontPageMag