The notorious Jeffrey Epstein visited the Clinton White House over a dozen times with over half a dozen different women between 1993 and 1995, according to new records obtained by the Daily Mail — coming as a relatively small surprise based on what we know about both former President Bill Clinton and the aforementioned sex offender.

Beginning shortly after Clinton’s inauguration in 1993, Epstein made the first of 17 visits to the People’s House, bringing along at least four known girlfriends and several other female companions, according to a report from the British outlet.

Much of Epstein’s private life has come to light in recent months amid the trial of his longtime accused former madame Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December for grooming and trafficking the underage girls he abused.

