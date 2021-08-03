Yahoo Finance:

Iran on Sunday issued a formal denial that it was behind the major Thursday night drone attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off Oman that was managed by an Israeli firm which left two crew members dead. But both the United States and Israel on the same day charged that Tehran was without doubt behind the attack, which the US Navy previously said involved multiple explosive drones targeting the vessel in the Arabian Sea. Iran’s PressTV subsequently responded on Monday by vowing a “strong and crushing” military response to any hostile moves against the country.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned that an “appropriate response” is coming: “There is no justification for this attack, which follows a pattern of attacks and other belligerent behavior,” he said. “We are working with our partners to consider our next steps and consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, which will be forthcoming.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett struck an even more ominous tone in terms of a warning and threat. He first laid out that Israeli intelligence has determined Iran to be “unequivocally” responsible for the attack, and then said, “We expect the international community to clarify to the Iranian regime that it made a terrible mistake. We have our ways of getting the message to Iran.“

His address to a cabinet meeting on Sunday also included: “I say absolutely that Iran is the one that carried out the attack against the ship.” Bennett added: “The thuggish behavior of Iran is dangerous not only to Israel but also to the global interest in freedom of shipping and international trade.”