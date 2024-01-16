“We Have Committed That 50% of The Class Will Be Women and People of Color” – United Airlines CEO Admits to DEI Quota Because There are too Many White Men Flying Airplanes

CEO of @united says he takes race and gender into account when hiring and laments that there’s too many white males in the airline industry. pic.twitter.com/NSEPzAuqZS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2024

Meritocracy is dead.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, in a recent interview, admitted that they are no longer seeking the most qualified candidates to safely transport their passengers on commercial flights.

Instead, Kirby says, “We have committed that 50% of the classes will be women or people of color,” instead of the most qualified individuals they can find.

What could go wrong with putting one’s skin color or gender over safety and competency?

Anti-whiteness appears to be evolving into a trend in the airline industry.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, a source from Delta Airlines has revealed that the company, in a leaked memo, is asking its employees to capitalize the words “Black” and “Brown” but not “White” when describing one’s race.

It is unclear whether or not United follows this writing format, but the United CEO boasts their discriminatory hiring practices.

To add some irony to this story, Mark Cuban, in an unhinged, explicative-filled rant on James O’Keefe, said, “DEI has nothing to do with quotas, and only a f*cking moron thinks DEI has to do with quotas.” Watch O’Keefe’s full interview with far-left, Trump-hater Mark Cuban here.

