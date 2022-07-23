Dr Anthony Fauci has performed his latest COVID flip-flop after revealing he now has ‘an open mind’ to claims the virus leaked from a Chinese lab.

The White House COVID tsar, who has long insisted that COVID was likely transmitted from an animal to its first human patient, made the admission during a Fox News interview with Bret Baier on Friday.

Fauci admitted: ‘We have an open mind but it looks very much like this was a natural occurrence, but you keep an open mind.’

Baier grilled Fauci about a claim he made in April 2020, after being sent a link to a report made by Baier himself, that saw Fauci dismiss the lab leak theory as ‘a shiny object that will go away.’

The Fox News anchor said: ‘When you read the email from Kristian Andersen who says…”one has to look really closely to see some features (potentially) look engineered.”

‘And you say this is a shiny object and it will go away. It does not look like you’re open minded to it.’

