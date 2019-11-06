AMERICAN GREATNESS:

ABC executives buckled to outside pressure and spiked a story detailing underage sex trafficking allegations against financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein three years ago, an ABC Good Morning America co-host suggested in video footage obtained by Project Veritas.

Last August, nearly 2,000 court documents detailing Epstein’s trafficking of teenage girls in Palm Beach, New York and overseas were unsealed in a federal civil case in New York. Shortly thereafter, Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell. In the newly released video, ABC’s Amy Robach is heard venting to her producer over a hot mic that she had the goods on Epstein three years ago, but Disney-owned ABC News refused to air the material.

“I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts (Now Virginia Guiffre), she said. “We would not put it on the air. Um, first of all, I was told ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein. No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’” She continued, “The Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways.”