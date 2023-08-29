‘We got kids to feed…. I want to get to work’: Moment furious commuters rip banners away from climate activists blocking the roads in angry rush-hour clash

New footage of furious commuters tearing banners away from climate activists blocking traffic in the middle of rush hour in Washington DC has been published. Several people climbed out of their cars to shout at members of anti-fossil fuel group Declare Emergency who sat on the busy road on Saturday morning. ‘I want to work, I want to go to work,’ one man was heard saying as he proceeded to yank their banners from their hands. ‘You don’t give a f, get the f out of here! We have to go to f***ing work,’ another woman was heard yelling at the protestors’ faces.

Shortly after commuters began tearing into the protestors, local cops arrived and declared that the group were all ‘under arrest for contempt of court’, which drivers cheered. While protestors are normally given three warnings before they are arrested, DC cops simply gave one, with one officer shouting at them: ‘You’re not getting three warnings.’ The protest group said on Monday in a Tweet: ‘For us, this was a great way to honor the legacy of Dr. [Martin Luther] King and to carry on his tradition of disruptive, nonviolent civil disobedience!’ Declare Emergency says on its website that getting arrested is an ‘important’ part of their work.

