BREITBART:

“We are living in a world of mass migration,” Emmanuel Macron has proclaimed, warning citizens not to be “deceived” by claims Europe could stem the flow, because border walls “don’t work”.

At a town hall in the suburbs of Essonne, a migrant-heavy department south of Paris which was hit hard during the 2005 riots, the French president also hinted he was in favour of amnesty for illegal immigrants while answering questions during what was his first urban appearance as part of a ‘grand debate’ tour.

Responding to a question on whether non-citizens should be granted the right to vote in local elections, Macron said he would rather boost the number of French passports the government hands out.