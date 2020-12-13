As a member of the Presidio Trust Board, I’m proud to announce the December 18 opening of Quartermaster Reach Marsh – a restored seven-acre tidal marsh near the Presidio’s Crissy Field. Come experience this new parkland for yourself! https://www.presidio.gov/

SAVAGE, A BOARD MEMBER OF THE PRESIDIO TRUST APPOINTED BY PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SYMBOLICALLY HELPS RESTORE A NATURAL HABITAT AT CRISSY MARSH BY PLANTING NATIVE SALTGRASS AND FLESHY JAUMEA. THE RESULT OF 20 YEARS OF HARD WORK BY DEDICATED STAFF. THIS EXPANDED MARSHLAND HELPS RESTORE THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY ECOSYSTEM AND THE PRESIDIO’S BIODIVERSITY. REMEMBER, ‘WE ARE THE EGRET”!

More at The Savage Nation channel