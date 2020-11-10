The Washington Times:

Forget about Kumbaya.

Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s call for “unity” is being greeted by many Republicans with disbelief and scorn, after four years of Democrats demonizing President Trump and his supporters.

Some Democrats, meanwhile, are itching for a Biden Justice Department to prosecute Mr. Trump and his advisers for perceived crimes after they leave office. As an alternative, they’re urging employers to blacklist former Trump officials from working again.

Several current and former White House aides are pointing to the “Trump Accountability Project” promoted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, to shun Trump officials after they leave office as proof of how out-of-touch Mr. Biden is with his troops. They say it reeks of McCarthyism.

“This is what we were all afraid of,” a former White House official said. “Joe Biden is going to be a Trojan horse of the radical left. We’re seeing this six days after the election.”

Some on the right say Mr. Biden‘s show of reaching out to Trump supporters also was presumptuous, noting that the president and his legal team are still challenging reported voting irregularities and fraud in several states. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said at a staff meeting Monday that the president is “still in this fight.”

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp said on Twitter, “For Democrats calling for unity you may want to actually stop counting illegal votes in NV first.”

“We are not suckers anymore. We caught you red-handed,” he said.

The president called Nevada on Monday “a cesspool of fake votes.”

Trump allies, pointing to boarded-up storefronts in cities before Election Day, also say that some on the left were prepared to riot if Mr. Biden lost.

“If the election is reversed and President Trump wins, those same people calling for ‘unity’ are going to burn the country down,” tweeted Ryan Fournier, co-chair of Students for Trump.

Heaping insult and condescension on angry Trump supporters was former first lady Michelle Obama. In a statement over the weekend, she disparaged the roughly 71 million Americans who voted for Mr. Trump in language that evoked Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” comment in 2016.

“Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division,” Mrs. Obama said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”

