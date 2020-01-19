Daily Wire:

Republican Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase issued a warning on Friday to the thousands of Second Amendment advocates who are planning to attend an upcoming massive pro-gun rally in Richmond, saying that they are “being set up.”

The Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) organized the event, which is being held on Monday, and “is traditionally known as ‘Lobby Day’ in Virginia’s capital,” WTOP reported. “Tens of thousands are expected to show up for the event Monday in Richmond. Given the contentious nature of the issue, the prospect of such a large event has raised tensions. Earlier, [Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph] Northam declared a state of emergency. And recent arrests have further raised those tensions.”

In a Facebook post, Chase wrote: “Sadly, I am posting this, knowing that the Governor of Virginia has declared a State of Emergency in our state. I want you to be aware of how we are being set up. Does the Patriot Act ring a bell? Does the National Defense Authorization Act ring a bell?”