The White House is upping its offer to Democrats to pass a new stimulus bill including $1,200 direct payments, report says

The Treasury has upped its offer on federal coronavirus spending by some $100 billion as it continues negotiations with Democrats, Roll Call reported.

The politics news site reported that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offered a $1.62 trillion package when talking to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

They didn’t reach a deal Wednesday but committed to keep trying, Roll Call said. But even if they do strike a deal, it could still struggle to make it through Congress.

The two parties have been in a standoff as Democrats seek to secure much more spending than Republicans.

One source of agreement is that both Mnuchin and Pelosi want another round of $1,200 checks to be sent to Americans.

