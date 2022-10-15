Wawa, a beloved Philadelphia-area convenience store, might nix plans to expand in the city after one location was ransacked by dozens of looters last month, according to a Philadelphia councilman.

“They’ve had to invest in security, and those of you that have these office buildings [know that] security doesn’t add anything to your bottom line, it takes away from your bottom line. But without it, then you’re in deep trouble. So they are spending money, they’re losing money,” Philadelphia Democratic Councilmember Mike Driscoll said Tuesday at a town hall-style forum hosted by the Philadelphia Real Estate Alliance.

“The scariest part to me is one of the senior officials said, ‘We’re seriously considering moving out of the city of Philadelphia in our strategic planning, at least not to expand,'” Driscoll added, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

A Wawa location in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood was ransacked by up to 100 youths last month, in a video that quickly went viral.

