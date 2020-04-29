THE U.S. SUN

The country has slowly been easing its lockdown after faring much better than its European neighbors as a result of an aggressive policy of mass testing.

But the country’s virus reproduction rate – known as “R” – which measures how many people the average person with Covid-19 infects has bounced back to just below one.

That means one person with the virus infects one other on average. Earlier this month, the rate was at 0.7.

Germany saw the overall number of coronavirus cases grow by 1,018 on Monday and 1,144 on Tuesday.

There has also also been a steady rise in the number of deaths from 117 on April 25 to 188 on April 28, leading the country to start planning for a second wave of infections.

