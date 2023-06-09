Donald Trump has revealed his trusted White House aide Wault Nauta has also been indicted in the classified documents scandal, and has claimed prosecutors are trying to ‘destroy his life’.

Nauta serves as the former president’s aide and golfing partner, and has stayed by his side since he left office while others have left.

The latest sensational development in the federal investigation into Trump came as two of his top attorneys suddenly resigned on Friday morning.

The specific charges against Trump have not yet been revealed, but he has been central to the Mar-a-Lago probe since the start.

He moved boxes with a maintenance worker before the FBI conducted their search warrant on the Palm Beach residence last August.

When the boxes were moved to a store room, Trump’s lawyers contacted the DOJ to say t

READ MORE