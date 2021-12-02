MSN:

‘Made out to be a monster’

Darrell Brooks Jr. had spent 10 days locked up in the Waukesha County Jail after allegedly plowing through a crowd of people during a Wisconsin Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens more.

As Brooks was held in jail, he was causing a whirlwind outside its walls. His name and mug shot were beamed to screens across the country. A court official called the accusations against him “shocking” and said his criminal record was “extraordinary.” One of his ex-girlfriends described what he allegedly did as “a monstrous act … completely irredeemable.”

On Wednesday, Brooks broke his silence.

“I just feel like I’m being [made out to be a] monster — demonized” and “dehumanized,” he told Fox News Digital.

Brooks, 39, is charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, accused of driving an SUV through a throng of parade participants and spectators on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. The six people who were killed range in age from 8 to 81. Brooks is being held on a $5 million bond.

“I’ve not seen anything like this in my very long career,” Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello said on Nov. 23 when he set the bail amount.

