Waukesha massacre suspect Darrell Brooks Jr, 40, was removed from a pre-trial hearing on Friday following an extensive verbal tirade that disrupted the proceedings.

“You sit up here and act like you know me. People like you, y’all don’t know nothing about where I come from,” said Brooks, who was yelling at Judge Jennifer R. Dorow, according to Fox 6.

The judge, who was standing up with her arms folded looking toward Brooks, tried to get Brooks’ attention and asked him to stop interrupting the court.

Brooks replied, “Why? To listen to all this political stuff you got going on?”

The judge paused the hearing, and Brooks was escorted out of the courtroom.

The accused man could also be heard arguing with deputies, claiming they were p

