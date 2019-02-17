CANADA FREE PRESS

YO, RINOS, Trump haters, political opportunists, Judases, and publicity hounds: Rep. Maxine Waters is calling you out to rabble-rousing street duty this weekend, which includes tomorrow’s President’s Day. You can always hide behind a mask to keep your face hidden from Open Border-worried constituents. Obviously spurred on by the high number of Republicans who said they’d vote against President Donald Trump’s call for a National Emergency on the border wall, Waters wants Republicans to take to the streets hoping that anarchy can force the Impeachment of the beleaguered president. Using every excuse in the book rather than taking a strong stand for the safety and security of their own constituents, 55 (and still counting) Republican politicians, pundits and scholars threw in with the Democrats in voicing their objections against Trump’s “National Security and Humanitarian Crisis On Our Southern Border” as a National Emergency on Friday. Waters is welcoming all Repubs against the president’s call for a National Emergency on the southern border wall, out on the streets in “every community” this weekend:

