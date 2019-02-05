THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

Maxine Waters doesn’t want to hear what Donald Trump has to say tonight.

The California congresswoman melted down when asked if she would be listening to Trump’s second State of the Union address this evening.

“I don’t even know why he wants to come and give the State of the Union,” Waters huffed to Essence magazine.

“The state of the union under him has not been good,” she claimed, dismissing record low unemployment rates for black Americans and strong economic activity.

“And he has been divisive, and I think he’s putting us all in harm’s way. And so he is not worthy of being listened to,” Waters sneered.