A major conflict is brewing between western states that rely on the Colorado River for their water supply, with California holding out against an agreement by six other states to share the burden of drought more equitably.

The context: an ongoing drought amid increasing water use demand that has left many states’ reservoirs at dangerously low levels. Environmentalists blame climate change; whatever the cause, the crisis is real.

As the Los Angeles Times noted Wednesday, the seven states — California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming — missed a Tuesday deadline set by the U.S Bureau of Water Reclamation to agree on cuts to water use. A century ago, the region agreed to the Colorado River Compact, apportioning water between “Upper Basin” and “Lower Basin” states. But increased scarcity has led to calls for a new agreement.

California fears that it has the most to lose in any new agreement, because it has the largest water needs and because it has historically used whatever unused surplus remained after other states drew water from the river. It also generally has senior water rights to those held by users in Arizona, meaning California wants to make Arizona accept cuts to its own water use before California imposes cuts on local farmers and municipalities.

