Watchdog: Soros-Linked Milwaukee District Attorney Refuses to Review Cases of Potential Illegal Voting

Milwaukee County District Attorney (DA) John Chisholm (D) is refusing to review hundreds of cases of potential illegal voting via Wisconsin’s same-day registration policy, researchers at the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) say.

According to PILF researchers, Chisholm has not bothered to review at least 354 cases of potential illegal voting that were referred to the Milwaukee County DA’s Office since 2020.

“Election officials are best situated to notice and investigate potential violations of election law,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement:

Wisconsin requires election officials to investigate same-day registrations and refer individuals who appear to have used bad addresses to prosecuting authorities. When a DA refuses to even look at the evidence, that harms Wisconsin elections. [Emphasis added]

