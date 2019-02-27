THE HILL:

Nearly 11 million taxpayers may be subject to the limits on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction in President Trump’s tax law, a Treasury Department watchdog estimated in a report released Tuesday.

The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) estimated that if the $10,000 cap on the deduction had been in place in 2017, roughly 10.9 million taxpayers would have been unable to deduct about $323 billion in state and local tax payments on their federal tax forms.

TIGTA said that its estimate is based on examining 2017 tax filings whose itemized deductions exceed the standard deduction amount under the new tax law, and identifying the number of returns that claimed more than $10,000 in SALT deductions.

Those who have claimed more than $10,000 in SALT deductions in the past may still be seeing a reduction in their tax liability under Trump’s tax law. Some taxpayers are likely to have their limit on SALT deductions more than offset by the 2017 tax law’s lower tax rates and larger child tax credit. And some taxpayers had their SALT deduction limited in the past by the alternative minimum tax but won’t be paying that tax under the new tax law.

However, in some cases, taxpayers are seeing an increase in their taxes largely because of the SALT deduction cap.